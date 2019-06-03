90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

American Idol holding auditions in Baton Rouge this summer

2 hours 57 seconds ago Monday, June 03 2019 Jun 3, 2019 June 03, 2019 5:48 PM June 03, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Want to be the next Laine Hardy? You're in luck! American Idol will be holding auditions in the capital city this summer.

ABC News has announced a lineup of cities holding auditions for the popular reality singing show's new season, and Baton Rouge is on the list! In person auditions will be held on August 25. The exact location hasn't been announced yet.

Just last month, Laine Hardy was the first Louisiana native to win the competition.

For more information on how to audition, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days