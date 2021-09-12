America's oldest WWII veteran celebrates 112th birthday

NEW ORLEANS - On Sept. 12, U.S. Army veteran Lawrence Brooks turned 112, making him the nation's oldest veteran.

Brooks was born in 1909 in Norwood, La., and was drafted into the Army in 1940. He deployed with the 91st Engineers Battalion.

When he returned home from deployment, Brooks married, raised five children, 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

He has been living in New Orleans since 1929.