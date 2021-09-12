75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

America's oldest WWII veteran celebrates 112th birthday

5 hours 54 minutes 18 seconds ago Sunday, September 12 2021 Sep 12, 2021 September 12, 2021 3:43 PM September 12, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - On Sept. 12, U.S. Army veteran Lawrence Brooks turned 112, making him the nation's oldest veteran.

Brooks was born in 1909 in Norwood, La., and was drafted into the Army in 1940. He deployed with the 91st Engineers Battalion.

When he returned home from deployment, Brooks married, raised five children, 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Trending News

He has been living in New Orleans since 1929.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days