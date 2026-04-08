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AMBER Alert cancelled after abducted one-year-old found safe in East Baton Rouge Parish

57 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2026 Apr 8, 2026 April 08, 2026 8:53 AM April 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — An AMBER Alert was cancelled less than an hour after it was issued after an abducted one-year-old boy was found safe.  

The alert was sent around 8:45 a.m. The suspect in the abduction is an unidentified Black male wearing black jeans, a black hoodie and brown boots. 

According to officials, the boy was abducted around 7 a.m. when a truck was stolen from the In A Flash gas station along Airline Highway. Louisiana State Police said that the suspect, who is believed to be armed, reportedly stole the mother’s vehicle from a local gas station and fled with the child in the backseat.

The AMBER Alert was cancelled by 9:28 a.m.

Around this time, along nearby Dutton Avenue, Baton Rouge Police surrounded a truck that matched the description of the suspect vehicle put out in the initial alert. The child was being held in the area while the truck was towed away. 

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Anyone with any additional information is asked to call 911. 

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