AMBER Alert cancelled after abducted one-year-old found safe in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE — An AMBER Alert was cancelled less than an hour after it was issued after an abducted one-year-old boy was found safe.

The alert was sent around 8:45 a.m. The suspect in the abduction is an unidentified Black male wearing black jeans, a black hoodie and brown boots.

According to officials, the boy was abducted around 7 a.m. when a truck was stolen from the In A Flash gas station along Airline Highway. Louisiana State Police said that the suspect, who is believed to be armed, reportedly stole the mother’s vehicle from a local gas station and fled with the child in the backseat.

The AMBER Alert was cancelled by 9:28 a.m.

Around this time, along nearby Dutton Avenue, Baton Rouge Police surrounded a truck that matched the description of the suspect vehicle put out in the initial alert. The child was being held in the area while the truck was towed away.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call 911.