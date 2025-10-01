AMBER Alert canceled after toddler believed to be kidnapped found safe in Tangipahoa Parish

KENTWOOD — Authorities have canceled an AMBER Alert that was issued for a toddler believed to have been abducted in Tangipahoa Parish after the 2-year-old was found safely.

The toddler was last seen at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 30, traveling southbound on Interstate 55 near Kentwood in a white 2011 GMC Yukon. Louisiana State Police received the request to issue an AMBER Alert at 10:45 p.m.

According to Tangipahoa Parish deputies, the child was found sleeping in the back of the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the Kentwood area.

The vehicle belonged to James Mercier, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mercier is asked to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office immediately at (985) 345-6150 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.