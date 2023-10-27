85°
Amazing video shows up-close look at paratroopers landing in Tiger Stadium for LSU-Army game

Monday, October 23 2023
BATON ROUGE - Incredible video shared by LSU shows a first-person view of the Silver Wings Parachute Team dropping into Death Valley ahead of the Tigers' matchup with Army.

The team of military-trained parachute specialists landed in Tiger Stadium ahead of LSU's 62-0 rout of the Black Knights. 

