Amazing video shows up-close look at paratroopers landing in Tiger Stadium for LSU-Army game
BATON ROUGE - Incredible video shared by LSU shows a first-person view of the Silver Wings Parachute Team dropping into Death Valley ahead of the Tigers' matchup with Army.
The team of military-trained parachute specialists landed in Tiger Stadium ahead of LSU's 62-0 rout of the Black Knights.
