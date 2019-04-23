'Always be kind;' Group spots woman eating alone, asks to join her for dinner

OXFORD, AL - A young man's selfless gesture at a restaurant will restore your faith in humanity.

Jamario Howard posted to Facebook after meeting a woman who'd been sitting alone at Brad's BBQ in Alabama.

"My exact thoughts were, 'Dang, I'd hate to have to eat alone,'" he wrote.

Howard quickly took a seat at the woman's table. As they conversed, he learned that she'd recently lost her husband. She went on to tell him the very next day would've been their 60th wedding anniversary.

So Howard extended an invitation and asked her to join his booth, where she shared a meal with several of his friends.

"The point in this is always be kind and be nice to people," Howard wrote. "You never know what they are going through. This woman changed my outlook on life and how I look at other people."