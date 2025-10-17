72°
Alumni Day celebrated Friday for Southern's Homecoming
BATON ROUGE - Alumni Day was celebrated Friday as part of Southern University's Homecoming week.
The day was celebrated with a party this morning on the Intramural Sports Complex lawn and was followed by a pep rally at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
More events took place over the night, with the AG Center's Vino on the Bluff, the annual wine tasting fundraiser at the Leon R. Tarver Cultural and Heritage Center and the "Break the Stage Step Show" at F.G. Clark as well.
