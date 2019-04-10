Latest Weather Blog
Altercation reported on prisoner transport van as it drove through Livingston Parish
HOLDEN – An out-of-state prisoner transport van was pulled off to the side of I-12 Wednesday after a fight in the vehicle led to one person being injured.
Sources told WBRZ the scuffle was between inmates being transported and it was an inmate who received a minor cut in the altercation.
The van was stopped on eastbound I-12 and was later met by first responders and local law enforcement. WBRZ obtained a picture showing an ambulance, a sheriff’s department vehicle and a police cruiser purportedly belonging to the Albany Police Department.
There was no immediate cause for alarm and the inmates were not uncooperative.
No information was available about where the inmate transit vehicle was coming from or where it was headed.
********************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Disgraced prison employee arrested again; caught smuggling drugs into correctional center
-
Mystery red sludge spills at old Baton Rouge tannery
-
Family says man killed on I-12 Tuesday had been brought back to...
-
National Weather Service performs tornado survey in Ascension Parish
-
Volunteer fire departments facing major shortage of personnel