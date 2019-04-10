Altercation reported on prisoner transport van as it drove through Livingston Parish

HOLDEN – An out-of-state prisoner transport van was pulled off to the side of I-12 Wednesday after a fight in the vehicle led to one person being injured.

Sources told WBRZ the scuffle was between inmates being transported and it was an inmate who received a minor cut in the altercation.

The van was stopped on eastbound I-12 and was later met by first responders and local law enforcement. WBRZ obtained a picture showing an ambulance, a sheriff’s department vehicle and a police cruiser purportedly belonging to the Albany Police Department.

There was no immediate cause for alarm and the inmates were not uncooperative.

No information was available about where the inmate transit vehicle was coming from or where it was headed.

