Alligator in LaPlace neighborhood captured, released into swamp
LAPLACE - A five-foot alligator that was roaming a neighborhood in LaPlace was caught by deputies and taken to a swamp.
The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said they captured the alligator along Walnut Street on Saturday evening.
Deputies said the five-foot alligator was taken to a nearby swamp.
