Alleged thief reportedly drove off on ATV during test drive

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man who took an ATV on a test drive and never returned to pay for it.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the victim had listed the ATV for sale when they were contacted by the suspect. The two met at an address off Hooper Road, and the victim allowed the alleged thief to test drive the vehicle.

The man drove away on the ATV and did not return to pay the victim.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the EBRSO at (225) 389-8784.