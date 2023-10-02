89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Alleged thief reportedly drove off on ATV during test drive

1 hour 42 minutes 1 second ago Monday, October 02 2023 Oct 2, 2023 October 02, 2023 10:57 AM October 02, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man who took an ATV on a test drive and never returned to pay for it. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the victim had listed the ATV for sale when they were contacted by the suspect. The two met at an address off Hooper Road, and the victim allowed the alleged thief to test drive the vehicle. 

The man drove away on the ATV and did not return to pay the victim. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the EBRSO at (225) 389-8784. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days