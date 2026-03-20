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Alleged Roblox programmer arrested for possession of child sex doll along with child pornography
NEW ORLEANS — A Roblox programmer was arrested for the possession of child pornography along with the possession of a child sex doll, the Attorney General's Office announced on Friday.
According to arrest documents, on Feb. 25, probation and parole officers discovered a child-sized sex doll while conducting a compliance check on 30-year-old Jamie Borne on St. Andrew Street in New Orleans.
Officers said Borne admitted to purchasing the child sex doll as well as to possessing child pornography on several devices.
Borne, who is on probation for aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and illegal discharge of weapons, allegedly told officers that he was a programmer for Roblox, a platform in which users can create and play different games and chat with each other.
Attorney General Liz Murill filed a lawsuit against Roblox in August for failing to protect children from sexual predators.
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Murrill said that every week, the Attorney General's Office is arresting predators from the Roblox platform who are grooming and sexually exploiting children.
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