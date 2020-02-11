Alleged drug kingpin wanted in 2017 murder-for-hire plot, tied to multiple BR killings

Martell Harris

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for the alleged head of an extensive drug operation who paid hired killers in cash, drugs and promises of advancement within his drug-running organization.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says Martrell Harris, 42, is wanted for second-degree murder in the killing of Lorenzo Dixon, who was fatally shot on Winbourne Avenue in April 2017.

According to the affidavit, Harris hired three men to carry out a plan to lure Dixon out and kill him. Among the alleged hitmen was Dexter Collins, who was arrested last week in the separate killing of a possible murder witness in Sept. 2017.

Harris is also accused of breaking into the home one of his associates killed in that double shooting, Harold Anthony, and stealing what was believed to be a pillowcase full of cash.

Collins was allegedly the only one of the hitmen whom Harris paid upfront, giving him $2,000 and two ounces of heroin to kill Dixon. The others involved were promised "advancement in the drug organization," according to investigators.

Warrants filed this week described Harris as the head of an extremely violent group of large-scale narcotics traffickers. Harris' organization is believed to be tied to multiple killings in Baton Rouge, all committed "at Harris' discretion and/or paid for by Harris."

Police are still working to track down Harris, whose living address is listed as an upscale home in Springs, Texas. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 225-344-7867.