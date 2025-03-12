Alleged car thief who sold BR residents stolen cars arrested on forgery, theft charges

BATON ROUGE — Following a series of WBRZ reports in February, a man who allegedly sold Baton Rouge residents stolen cars was arrested for forgery and theft.

Calvin Scott, 36, was taken into police custody on Monday as a fugitive and now faces charges of theft, forgery and illegal possession of stolen items for the alleged crimes that took place between December 2024 and January 2025.

According to a warrant filed two days after WBRZ's second report on the thefts, Scott stole two trucks from a Maryland Street home in December. The owner of the trucks discovered the theft on Dec. 11 and contacted Scott after being told by neighbors he had hauled off the vehicles without permission.

Scott admitted to the theft after being contacted and later told police that he had permission from a friend of the theft victim but never spoke to the trucks' owner, police said.

He allegedly brought one of the trucks to a Greenwell Springs Road salvage yard where it was scrapped for parts. The warrant also notes that Scott was wanted in other illegal car sales.

A separate warrant was filed the same day and says that, on Jan. 26, the owner of a Mercedes-Benz sedan reported her vehicle stolen. It was later found at the same salvage yard as the trucks. Police said that Scott allegedly sold the car for $400 a week prior.

A warrant issued Friday outlines one of the crimes WBRZ reported on. Scott is accused of selling Brandi Jenkins a stolen Kia Sorrento on Jan. 31 for $1,809. She said that she was given a bill of sale as proof of the purchase.

However, Jenkins was pulled over and informed that the car was stolen. When confronted about the stolen vehicle, Scott told police that he was contacted by someone to purchase the car in Texas and said he "sent his tow driver to tow the mentioned vehicle to his personal property."

He went on to say that he bought the car, which had a damaged steering column and no keys, for $200.

WBRZ previously reported that another woman said she bought a stolen car from Scott on Dec. 2.