58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

All lanes OPEN on I-10 West following crash

4 hours 28 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, December 20 2019 Dec 20, 2019 December 20, 2019 8:28 AM December 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- All lanes are open following an early morning crash on I-10 West near Highland Road.

The crash was reported during the morning rush Friday, involving three cars. One of the people involved in the crash is a St. John deputy, who suffered minor injuries.

The crash jammed the drive for several miles during the morning rush.

Congestion finally cleared around 10 a.m. and the cause of the crash is still unknown at the time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days