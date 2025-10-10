62°
All lanes now open on I-110 SB

8 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, January 19 2017 Jan 19, 2017 January 19, 2017 6:17 AM January 19, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Ashley Fruge

BATON ROUGE - All lanes on I-110 southbound are now open.

Thursday morning, I-110 southbound was closed at North 22nd Street due to an accident.

The delay from this incident remains at Weller Avenue.

News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways during 2une In. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.

