All lanes now open on I-110 SB
BATON ROUGE - All lanes on I-110 southbound are now open.
Thursday morning, I-110 southbound was closed at North 22nd Street due to an accident.
The delay from this incident remains at Weller Avenue.
News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways during 2une In. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.
