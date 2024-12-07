51°
Latest Weather Blog
All-clear sounded after St. George Fire reports hazardous material incident at EBR voting site
BATON ROUGE - Fire crews briefly evacuated an East Baton Rouge Parish polling location Saturday morning. Poll workers said the incident had no impact on voting.
The St. George Fire Department says Idea Innovations was cleared briefly before an all-clear was sounded.
The incident was reported as a gas leak and then firefighters determined odors were coming from a battery.
"All appropriate measures and authorities have been called to ensure safety measures are followed and taken," a statement from the agency said.
Saturday's ballot includes the mayor-president's race and, in some precincts, funding for the operation of the new city of St. George. The precinct involved was not a St. George precinct.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball gets first win of the season over Southern at...
-
LSU tight end Mason Taylor forgoes final season as Tiger, declares for...
-
Two more LSU football players, including former top-100 recruit, enter transfer portal
-
Jalen Reed tears ACL
-
LSU football brings in 6th-ranked recruiting class