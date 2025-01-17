60°
'All alert' after Walker crash results in tree atop car
WALKER - All occupants of a vehicle are alert after a crash resulted in a tree landing atop the vehicle on Springfield Road, according to officials.
The crash took place at the 14000 block of Springfield Road.
Multiple agencies assisted, including Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police, Acadian and Fire District Four.
