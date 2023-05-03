Alex Ainsworth's no hitter leads Catholic to run rule victory over John Curtis in DI Select quarters

A four run second inning and 6 run third was all top seeded Catholic needed on Wednesday to take down John Curtis 10-0 in five innings in game one of the DI Select Quarterfinals. Apart from the superb offense, Alex Ainsworth was dominant on the mound as the Tulane commit tossed a no hitter in the run rule shortened game.