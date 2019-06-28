Alarming complaints lead to law enforcement, state investigations at troubled nursing home

PLAQUEMINE- For the past several weeks, the WBRZ Investigative Unit has been documenting a disturbing number of complaints at a nursing home with a history of problems in our area.



Iberville Oaks in Plaquemine, formerly Plaquemine Manor, is the target of two investigations right now. One was launched by the Louisiana Department of Health and the other from the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.



Since 2015, there have been 37 deficiencies noted at the facility.



Offense reports filed with the sheriff's office indicate residents have been complaining about a shortage of staff, not getting their medication on time, and a patient throwing up on himself and not getting anyone to help him.



The last complaint forced the patient to call 911 to get help.



Sources said the Louisiana Department of Health has been sending inspectors out to Iberville Oaks over the past few days to get to the bottom of all the findings. They were out there this morning as of 6 a.m.



ALARMING CALLS TO 911



At least one resident on June 24 told a woman, who has power of attorney, what happened to her the night before. The responding deputy noted in reports, "Patient did not receive her medication on the night of June 23, 2019, due to not having any registered nurses on staff that night.... on that same night one of the residents passed away and fears it was due to him not receiving his medications also."



In another shocking instance, a patient dialed 911 after throwing up in their bed. According to police reports, dispatchers attempted to call the nursing home after the patient dialed 911 and couldn't get anyone to answer at the nursing home. Deputies arrived at Iberville Oaks and noted, "There was no nurse there because the one scheduled to be there did not show up." The deputies also said that the employee asked the patient, "Why he called 911 and wasted those people's time" referring to the deputies who showed up.



NURSING HOME CITED BY INSPECTORS



According to recent inspection reports, the facility has been cited for not informing family members of injuries that affected residents.



In 2018, a nursing home resident fell and hit their head but workers there did not notify the responsible parties. Furthermore, doctors were not notified about the resident's fall and injuries.



In another incident, the facility was cited in inspection reports for not giving patients their medicine in a timely fashion. The patient had frequent pain with an intensity of nine on a 1-10 scale. Reports indicate workers there did not bother to check to make sure the resident was getting their pain medicine timely.



According to documents online, there are 120 beds there. As of June 1, 2019, the facility had a total of 103 patients there.