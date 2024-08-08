94°
Alabama man arrested for drunken driving after head-on collision with state trooper

2 hours 38 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, August 08 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

HOUMA — A drunk driver who slammed into a State Trooper head-on while driving on La. 24 in Houma was arrested.

Deak Matteson Jr., 63, was arrested Wednesday night for a first-offense DWI and vehicular negligent injuring, among other charges. 

Matteson, who is from Guin, Alabama, was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 south in the northbound lanes of La. 24 when he struck the trooper, who was traveling north in the northbound lane. Shortly before the collision, the trooper activated his lights and sirens in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Matteson.

After the head-on collisions, Matteson was placed under arrest after failing a blood alcohol test. He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail, troopers said.

The trooper whose vehicle was struck was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. Matteson was also restrained and was not injured, troopers said.

