Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announces retirement

TUSCALOOSA - Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is retiring, according to Chris Low at ESPN.

"The University of Alabama has been a very special place to Terry and me," Saban said. "We have enjoyed every minute of our 17 years being the head coach at Alabama as well as becoming a part of the Tuscaloosa community. It is not just about how many games we won and lost, but it's about the legacy and how we went about it. We always tried to do it the right way. The goal was always to help players create more value for their future, be the best player they could be and be more successful in life because they were part of the program. Hopefully, we have done that, and we will always consider Alabama our home."

Saban, who won a national title at LSU in the 2003-2004 season, coached at Alabama since 2007, winning six national championships with the Crimson Tide.

LSU hired Saban in November 1999 after his stint with Michigan State; he left to coach the Miami Dolphins for two seasons before being hired by Alabama.

Saban led the Tide to nine Southeastern Conference championships and won his first national title at Alabama against Texas with a 14-0 season in 2009. He won again in 2011, where he beat LSU, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020.

Saban led the Crimson Tide from a shaky start this season to a Southeastern Conference championship and back into the College Football Playoff before falling to Michigan in a semifinal game at the Rose Bowl. He amassed an all-time record of 292–71–1 during his time in college football.