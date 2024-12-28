Latest Weather Blog
Alabama football players arrested with pot, guns in Monroe
WEST MONROE - A pair of Alabama Crimson Tide football players were arrested in Monroe early Tuesday morning.
Police said left tackle Cam Robinson and defensive back Laurence “Hootie” Jones were taken into custody at around 2:30 a.m. after marijuana was found in a vehicle the players were in. Firearms were also located in the vehicle.
Robinson and Jones were booked on charges of possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of narcotics and illegal possession of stolen firearms, according to the arrest report.
Both players have posted bond as of Tuesday at 9:20 a.m.
The arrest happened at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a park in West Monroe. The police report says an officer pulled up to Robinson’s car and initiated contact after smelling marijuana.
As officers approached the vehicle, they said a handgun was spotted on the lap of the passenger. A bag of marijuana was also in plain sight on the floorboard of the driver’s side. The stolen handgun was found under Robinson’s seat, according to AL.com.
AL.com also reports that Jones and Robinson are currently on a three-week break from school ahead of summer classes starting back up after Memorial Day.
Trending News
Robinson came into Alabama as a five-star recruit and has posted 29 starts over a pair of seasons at the left tackle position. He was kept out of spring practice this year by injury.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fireworks disrupt Christmas Eve sleep, keeps Baton Rouge kids awake for Santa's...
-
15-year-old dead, teenager arrested after accidental shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
-
St. Michael High School holds 16th annual Holiday Cup raising awareness for...
-
Hammond restaurant posts video of pig mascot being stolen on Christmas
-
Vacant house fire on Hammond Street ruled to be arson
Sports Video
-
Perkins to return to LSU
-
Many LSU sports ramp up after the holidays and into the new...
-
Saints get shut out by the Packers 34-0 on Monday Night Football
-
LSU men's basketball wins 10th game of the season after defeating UNO...
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...