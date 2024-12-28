Alabama football players arrested with pot, guns in Monroe

WEST MONROE - A pair of Alabama Crimson Tide football players were arrested in Monroe early Tuesday morning.

Police said left tackle Cam Robinson and defensive back Laurence “Hootie” Jones were taken into custody at around 2:30 a.m. after marijuana was found in a vehicle the players were in. Firearms were also located in the vehicle.

Robinson and Jones were booked on charges of possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of narcotics and illegal possession of stolen firearms, according to the arrest report.

Both players have posted bond as of Tuesday at 9:20 a.m.

The arrest happened at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a park in West Monroe. The police report says an officer pulled up to Robinson’s car and initiated contact after smelling marijuana.

As officers approached the vehicle, they said a handgun was spotted on the lap of the passenger. A bag of marijuana was also in plain sight on the floorboard of the driver’s side. The stolen handgun was found under Robinson’s seat, according to AL.com.

AL.com also reports that Jones and Robinson are currently on a three-week break from school ahead of summer classes starting back up after Memorial Day.

Robinson came into Alabama as a five-star recruit and has posted 29 starts over a pair of seasons at the left tackle position. He was kept out of spring practice this year by injury.