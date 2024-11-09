Alabama beats LSU 42-13 in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE- LSU lost to Alabama 42 to 13. This is the first night game in Death Valley that head coach Brian Kelly has lost since his coaching tenure began at LSU in 2022.

Alabama got the scoring started first as they drove 75-yards down the field and capped it off with a 39-yard rushing touchdown from Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe.

The Tigers started their first drive of the ballgame at midfield after a 50-yard kickoff return from Zavion Thomas. LSU quickly moved it down the field after a 45-yard rush from freshman running back Caden Durham, but had to settle for a field goal to make the score 7-3 Alabama.

Alabama kept their foot on the pedal and drove it down the field once again with Crimson Tide running back Justice Haynes capping off the drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown. Bama takes the 14-3 lead late in the 1st quarter.

LSU quickly moved the ball down the field after multiple passes from LSU quarterback Garrett Nussemier, but the Tigers once again had to settle for three points. Placekicker Damian Ramos drilled a 43-yard field goal to make the score 14-6 in the second quarter.

LSU turned Alabama over on downs, but on the first play of the Tigers’ drive, Nussmeier is stripped and the Crimson Tide get possession back. Alabama takes advantage of the good field position and Milroe finds the end zone on a 10-yard rush. Alabama extends their lead to 21-6 near the end of the first half.

Alabama picked off Nussmeier in the end zone on the Tigers first drive of the second half. Milroe capitalized with his third rushing touchdown of the night, this one from 19-yard out. The Crimson Tide led 28-6 midway through the third quarter.

On the first play of the 4th quarter, Milroe added a 4th rushing touchdown to his stat line on a 72-yard rush to make it 35-6 Alabama.

LSU falls to 6-3 on the season and 3-2 in conference play. The Tigers will head on the road to play the Florida Gators on Saturday, Nov. 16.