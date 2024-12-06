41°
AirMed on scene after crash on I-10 East near Bayou la Branch; all lanes blocked

Friday, December 06 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

LAPLACE - AirMed is on scene after a crash left all lanes of I-10 East near Bayou la Branch blocked, according to officials.

No information was provided on injuries or the number of vehicles involved. No other information is available at this time.

