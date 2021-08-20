94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Airborne truck knocked down power lines before landing on top of vehicle in parking lot

3 hours 24 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, August 20 2021 Aug 20, 2021 August 20, 2021 11:40 AM August 20, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - A truck was launched into the air and landed on top of another vehicle during a major crash in Livingston Parish late Friday morning.

State Police reported the crash shortly after 11 a.m. on LA 16 near Juban Road. The highway is was closed in the area, and traffic was diverted to Whittington Drive due to active power lines in the roadway.

At least one person was seriously hurt in the crash.

No other details related to the wreck were immediately available. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days