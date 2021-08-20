Airborne truck knocked down power lines before landing on top of vehicle in parking lot

DENHAM SPRINGS - A truck was launched into the air and landed on top of another vehicle during a major crash in Livingston Parish late Friday morning.

State Police reported the crash shortly after 11 a.m. on LA 16 near Juban Road. The highway is was closed in the area, and traffic was diverted to Whittington Drive due to active power lines in the roadway.

At least one person was seriously hurt in the crash.

No other details related to the wreck were immediately available.