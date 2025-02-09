Air Force One flies over newly renamed 'Gulf of America' before landing in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - During President Donald Trump's flight to New Orleans for the Super Bowl, the pilot took a detour - they flew over the new "Gulf of America."

President Trump was onboard, signing an executive order to make Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 the first Gulf of America Day while the plane was above the water.

The Gulf of Mexico's name change was a part of Executive Order 14172 or "Restoring Names that Honor American Greatness."