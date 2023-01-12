75°
Air Force cadet from Lake Charles dies of health emergency while walking to class

3 hours 59 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, January 12 2023
Source: ABC News
By: Sarah Lawrence

A cadet with U.S. Air Force from Lake Charles died due to a "medical emergency" while walking to class on Monday. 

Hunter Brown, 21, was a lineman for the Air Force's football team. He had left his dorm and was walking to class when he had a health emergency, ABC reports

First responders attempted to save Brown's life but were unsuccessful. 

Brown was from Lake Charles. He majored in management, minored in French, and was part of the Air Force's football team during their back-to-back winning seasons. 

In a statement from the school announcing Brown's death, head football coach Troy Calhoun said, "Our players, staff, and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate."

