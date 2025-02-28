73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Agents recover body of boater who went missing early Tuesday morning

2 hours 45 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, February 28 2025 Feb 28, 2025 February 28, 2025 10:10 AM February 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BELLE ROSE - Friday morning, agents recovered the body of a 38-year-old who went missing early Tuesday while fishing in lower St. Martin Parish.

The man, later identified as Seth A. Falcon, of Pierre Part, was found near the site of the crash.

Falcon went missing sometime early Tuesday morning or possibly overnight Monday. His boat was found crashed, believed to have collided with a pylon in the water and thrown him from the boat and into the water. 

Trending News

His dog was found on a nearby platform and reunited with his family. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days