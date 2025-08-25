Agencies, companies open doors to those affected by Roseland explosion; blood donations encouraged

ROSELAND — State agencies and local companies have begun to open their doors to residents and workers affected by the massive explosion that left Roseland covered in ash and oil on fire over the weekend.

Smitty's Supply caught fire and exploded Friday afternoon. An evacuation zone remains in effect in the Tangipahoa Parish town. Firefighters are still on the scene working the still-burning explosion, but 90% of the fire has been contained.

Environmental Protection Agency officials have taken the lead in determining the cause of the fire.

In the aftermath of the explosion, the Amite Subway is offering a free meal to first responders and evacuees. The free six-inch classic sandwich and small fountain drink are available at the West Oak Street location. The deal ends Monday. The Louisiana Workforce Commission's Rapid Response Team is working with Geaux Jobs to support the workers displaced from the Smitty's facility.

A pastalaya fundraiser has also been scheduled for next month to raise money for the Smitty's employees affected. The Saturday, Sept. 13, festival starts at noon at Brandon's Trailer Sales on La. 16 in Amite. A plate lunch will cost $10, with all proceeds going to affected workers.

The Blood Center is also encouraging people to donate blood after the explosion.

“The explosion at Smitty’s Supply and the tragic bus crash in Western New York show just how quickly disaster can strike,” President and CEO of The Blood Center Billy Weales said. “When hospitals need blood, they need it instantly. We can’t wait for donations to come in after the fact—patients’ lives depend on a safe, stable supply being ready ahead of time. As we approach the 20-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, preparedness is more important than ever.”

To schedule a donation, visit TheBloodCenter.org.