AG says she is suing California, NY after states refuse to extradite doctors prescribing abortion pills

BATON ROUGE — Attorney General Liz Murrill said Thursday that she is planning to sue the states of New York and California to have doctors who mailed abortion drugs across state lines extradited to Louisiana

"Kathy Hochul and Gavin Newsom are not above the Constitution, and we will hold them accountable. The Supreme Court’s precedents on important Constitutional provisions like the Extradition Clause and the Full Faith and Credit Clause forbid this assault on Louisiana’s sovereignty and her citizens," Murrill said in a statement.

Murrill's office has indicted doctors in California and New York who are shipping abortion pills to Louisiana.

"We will continue to try and hold the people responsible, all of the people responsible who are facilitating the nullification of our laws," Murrill said previously.

According to court filings, Rosalie Markezich alleges her boyfriend at the time used her email address to order abortion drugs from California doctor Remy Coeytaux. In the court filings, Markezich said she did not want to take the pills, but felt forced to by her then-boyfriend.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has denied the request to extradite Coeytaux.

New York authorities have also refused to extradite Margaret Carpenter to Louisiana or to enforce for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton the $100,000 civil judgment against her in a similar case.