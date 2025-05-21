After years of On Your Side reports, crews replace dozens of non-functioning streetlights along Plank Road

Photo via Office of the Mayor-President

BATON ROUGE - After multiple 2 On Your Side reports since 2017, Entergy crews worked Tuesday night to replace 52 non-functional streetlights along Plank Road to enhance visibility and safety along the streets at night.

The work was done in partnership with the East Baton Rouge Parish government, which said that the lights were updated from HPS to LED bulbs.

"By addressing long-standing issues on Plank Road, Mayor-President Sid Edwards has fulfilled a key campaign promise," Edwards' office said.

Brittany Weiss with 2 On Your Side has been reporting on streetlight outages along Plank Road for the past eight years.

In 2017, residents complained that the street lights in the Brentwood subdivision were out for six months. At the time, City-Parish Transportation Director Fred Raiford said that the city, state and Entergy entered a lengthy legal battle and that the city was working to install temporary lights along the Plank Road stretch.