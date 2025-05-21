74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

After years of On Your Side reports, crews replace dozens of non-functioning streetlights along Plank Road

2 hours 18 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, May 21 2025 May 21, 2025 May 21, 2025 1:27 PM May 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via Office of the Mayor-President

BATON ROUGE - After multiple 2 On Your Side reports since 2017, Entergy crews worked Tuesday night to replace 52 non-functional streetlights along Plank Road to enhance visibility and safety along the streets at night. 

The work was done in partnership with the East Baton Rouge Parish government, which said that the lights were updated from HPS to LED bulbs. 

"By addressing long-standing issues on Plank Road, Mayor-President Sid Edwards has fulfilled a key campaign promise," Edwards' office said. 

Brittany Weiss with 2 On Your Side has been reporting on streetlight outages along Plank Road for the past eight years.

Trending News

In 2017, residents complained that the street lights in the Brentwood subdivision were out for six months. At the time, City-Parish Transportation Director Fred Raiford said that the city, state and Entergy entered a lengthy legal battle and that the city was working to install temporary lights along the Plank Road stretch. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days