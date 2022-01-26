After worldwide search, Danish popstar finally meets her father in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A long-awaited meeting, half a century in the making, finally happened Wednesday when popstar Zindy Laursen finally met her father.

"I dreamed of this moment my whole life," Laursen said. "It's very overwhelming but very beautiful."

Watch the full story on WBRZ at 5:00

The journey started decades ago when Laursen decided she wanted to meet her biological father. So the star spent years and thousands of dollars before DNA finally confirmed it was 71-year-old Vietnam veteran William Johnson from Baker.

"It's unimaginable that I am standing here today," Laursen said. "I can't even begin to fathom what this is. This is my biological father."

The pair spoke for the first time in December over FaceTime. They agreed DNA wasn't necessary to determine they were related.

Johnson and Laursen's mother met in 1970 in Australia while the soldier was on leave. He later went on to become the first African American police officer in Zachary.

The veteran and retired officer said it felt like Father's Day to him, and the rest of the family can't wait to give Laursen a taste of her Louisiana roots.

"We are going to get some gumbo, cook some red beans and rice and chicken," Johnson said.