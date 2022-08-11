Latest Weather Blog
After WBRZ report on teacher's child porn arrest, school system admits employee was placed on leave
BATON ROUGE - School officials knew about allegations against an elementary teacher for days before WBRZ broke news of his child porn arrest on Tuesday.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Brandon Short was arrested Tuesday at his apartment, Blu on the Boulevard, near the corner of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. An East Baton Rouge Schools spokesperson said Short, a music teacher at Ryan Elementary School, was placed on leave Aug. 5.
According to an EBR Schools social media post, Short was recruited to the public school system in Baton Rouge from Georgia. According to arrest information, Short is from Georgia.
The school released the following statement Wednesday morning.
Trending News
If convicted, Short could go to prison for a minimum of 25 years without parole, probation or a suspended sentence.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pay raises for police and other city-parish employees approved by Metro Council
-
Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes
-
Bad behavior surrounding drug store dumpster, neighbor's property tainted
-
After WBRZ report on teacher's child porn arrest, school system admits employee...
-
After 2-year-old's overdose death, family plans to sue state over DCFS failure