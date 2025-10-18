After Voting Rights Act case arguments, concerns over diminished minority representation rise

“If they do away with Section 2, they know the ripple effect that’s going to have all over this nation. It’s not just Congress,” Fields said in an interview with The Associated Press. He added that it was “hard to judge” what the justices are thinking, “but I am cautiously optimistic. I really think all of the justices know what’s at stake.”

Voting Rights Act has broad impacts for communities of color

Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act, which bans a range of discriminatory voting practices by state and local governments and individuals, communities of color have turned longtime movements into direct political representation — and power.

State legislatures in the Deep South, once uniformly committed to white supremacy, now feature sizable minorities of Black, Asian and Latino lawmakers. The act was amended a decade after its passage to protect the rights of “ language minorities,” increasing protections for Asian American, Native American and Latino communities across the country.

Lawmakers elected as a direct result of Voting Rights Act-enabled legislative districts have often served as a voice in state legislatures and Congress for once-overlooked interests. The Congressional Black Caucus, for instance, has for decades served as a hub for Black political power and organizing in the country. Lawmakers in VRA districts have become political icons and overseen political machines that drive national politics.

Minority communities in states and districts once subject to VRA review have successfully elected mayors, police commissioners, judges and county commissioners to lead some of the nation’s largest cities and municipalities.

Black residents of communities in VRA districts gathered in front of the Supreme Court to rally during oral arguments Wednesday.

Khadidah Stone, a plaintiff in a 2023 case brought by Black Louisianans that created Fields’ district and another majority-minority district in Alabama, connected the current lawsuit to President Donald Trump’s calls for states to redraw congressional maps ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

“We’re back because it’s very evident what the current administration is trying to do when it comes to dismantling what we currently know as democracy,” Stone told The Associated Press. “That entails destroying things like the Voting Rights Act because it doesn’t align with their ideals of what America should be.”

Some lawmakers worry that progress will be reversed if the law’s protections are removed.

“There’s a certain level of anxiety as we look at the mid-decade gerrymandering that’s taking place,” Rep. Yvette Clarke, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, told the AP.

Clarke called GOP-led redistricting efforts in states like Texas “blatant targeting” of Black lawmakers and said the case now before the court “could have an impact for generations to come.”

Rep. Troy Carter, a Louisiana Democrat, said the U.S. would become “a very weakened democracy” if the court made a sweeping decision.