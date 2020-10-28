After tearing through Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, Zeta strengthens over Gulf Coast

BATON ROUGE - After pounding Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, Zeta has regained strength, once again becoming a hurricane as it continues on a speedy path towards the US coast with winds at 85 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center's 4 a.m. Wednesday morning update, the storm system is expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast by Wednesday afternoon.

Here are the 4 AM CDT Key Messages for Hurricane #Zeta, which is strengthening over the central Gulf of Mexico. Preparations need to be rushed to completion as tropical-storm-force winds are expected to reach the Hurricane Warning area by midday today. pic.twitter.com/ExK5nEVifA — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 28, 2020

Hurricane warnings for the storm extend from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and metropolitan New Orleans.

A tropical storm warning has also been issued from the border of Mississippi and Alabama to the Okaloosa and Walton County Line, Florida.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for the state of Louisiana and ordered Federal assistance the state in storm preparation efforts.

Louisiana Governor, John Bel Edwards will hold a public news conference regarding Hurricane Zeta's status and all response efforts at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

