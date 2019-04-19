After successful fundraiser, churches hit by arson prepare for bittersweet Easter

OPELOUSAS - A crowdfunding campaign for three African American churches in Louisiana recently gutted by arson has hit its goal, just days before their Easter celebrations.

Donations climbed after social media posts urged the public not to forget them amid the focus on the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral earlier this week. More than $2 million has been raised to rebuild the churches in St. Landry as of Friday, according to the GoFundMe page.

"It's Holy Week, and God has decided to show up and show out," Celina Richard said.

While the future is looking brighter, churchgoers will still be without their place of worship come Easter Sunday.

"I think that we'll be a little anxious knowing that it's customary to come home," Sheryl Richard said.

That said, Richard believes it will still be a joyous celebration.

"It's not about this building, it's about the man that did it all for everyone."



A suspect in custody in connection with the Louisiana blazes faces charges that include hate crimes. The fires happened in and around Opelousas beginning in late March.