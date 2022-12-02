77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

After shocking viral video, Drew Brees admits he was not struck by lightning

3 hours 52 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, December 02 2022 Dec 2, 2022 December 02, 2022 9:26 AM December 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

A viral video that allegedly showed former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees being struck by lightning caused mass hysteria on social media Friday morning. 

It quickly became clear, however, that the video was nothing more than a stunt. The video purported to show Brees filming a commercial in Venezuela for a sports betting company. 

Trending News

Several reporters who cover the Saints and the NFL quickly threw water on the story after contacting Brees who said he was OK. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days