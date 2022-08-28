After Saturday closure for repairs, Sunshine Bridge is back open

CONVENT - It was a lonely site Saturday morning as the usually busy Sunshine Bridge sat empty. DOTD closed the bridge Saturday to repair a crack they found in a support beam.

The bridge was expected to be closed through the weekend, but it was reopened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

"Safety is the number one concern in these situations. Sometimes we have to close bridges. Sometimes we have to have lane closures," Rodney Mallet, a spokesperson for DOTD, said.

"I'm just happy that it is getting fixed," Jaymes Leblanc, a Baker resident, said.

Drivers like Leblanc who use the bridge every day had to find alternate routes.

"A lot of people have to take that bridge, and a lot of people don't know the way that I know," Leblanc said.

The Baker resident says the closure adds a significant amount of time to his commute.

"I have to go an hour and a half out of the way. Take the Gramercy bridge, take 3127, then go to CF Industries, so it's impacting my life a whole lot," Leblanc said.

But he says he is no stranger to the longer commute. This is the third time the bridge has closed for repairs in the last four years. In 2018, drivers found alternate routes for three months after a barge crashed into the bridge.

"They give us updates the bridge will be closed and the length of time. They usually stick to their word on when the bridge will open back up," Leblanc said.

It's unclear if the damage had anything to do with previous issues.