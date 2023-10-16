After results showed narrow win for Jason Ard, recount requested in Livingston sheriff's race

LIVINGSTON PARISH - After unofficial results showed Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard narrowly winning re-election by 115 votes, a member of challenger Brett McMasters' campaign has asked for a recount.

The request comes as a surprise, as McMasters took to his social media pages on Sunday to congratulate Sheriff Ard on keeping his position.

Results published by the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office show that Ard received 17,656 votes. McMasters got 17,541 votes.

Election officials anticipate the recount will happen within the week. It would only apply to paper ballots cast via absentee and early voting, the Secretary of State's office confirmed to WBRZ. That would mean a little more than 2,000 votes would be up for review.

That's in accordance with Louisiana statute, which offers a narrow channel for recounts and requires the person requesting the recount to pay for it.

There are no parameters that would trigger an automatic recount for a "close race" in Louisiana.

Ard -- the incumbent -- released a statement that reads: "I am aware of the request for a recount. I am confident in our election process. I welcome any step that confirms our support from this community."