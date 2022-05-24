87°
After owners' sex crime arrests, Tiki Tubing no longer plans to open this summer
DENHAM SPRINGS - Tiki Tubing no longer plans to open up this summer, the business announced just a week after the couple running it was arrested in separate sex crimes cases.
According to the business's website, it will not open for the 2022 season due to "new rules" on the river and "other complications."
The owner, 66-year-old John Fore, was arrested May 16 in a sexual battery case involving a juvenile. His wife, Patricia Fore, was arrested just days later on similar charges stemming from 2019 allegations.
Tiki Tubing, which was at the center of numerous law enforcement responses on the Amite River last year, is also facing a lawsuit from the family of a man who died while tubing in 2021.
