After months-long wait, Tigerland bridge finally reopens

BATON ROUGE - Crews have finished work on a new bridge at the entrance to Tigerland, putting an end to a months-long saga that saw college students trying—and sometimes failing—to cross a precarious pit in order to reach their favorite bars.

A Facebook post from popular Tigerland bar Fred's showed workers putting the finishing touches on the bridge. The post also thanked the construction company for getting the project done on time.

The bridge officially reopened Monday afternoon.

City officials said last year the bridge was due for a replacement due to safety concerns and tore it down last fall.

Temporarily losing the bridge meant patrons had to find another way to reach the popular Tigerland drinking spots. For some, that meant climbing in and out of the ditch along Nicholson Drive in order to reach the other side.

After videos circulated on social media showing college students falling over themselves in the pit, workers installed a fence to try and keep them from making the dangerous crossing until the project was complete.