After liquor license for Reggie's bar revoked, many wonder if anything else can be done to stop underaged drinking

BATON ROUGE- The doors to Reggie's were closed Tuesday evening, and it's not clear how long they will stay that way.

The State Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control issued an emergency suspension of the Tigerland bar's liquor license earlier in the day.

The penalties came after the arrest of four people tied to the rape of 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks. She died after being hit by a car on Burbank Drive.

LSU freshman Mikal Lee has not heard great things about the bar.

"I've heard a few stories. I know a couple of people that go there, but they aren't fans of it," Lee told WBRZ.

Lee is glad the bar's license has been taken away for now, and hopes that will be a start to address the underage drinking problem. He says the issue is hard to solve.

"The things that are put in place to stop underaged drinking are already put in place, so I don't think you can put anything in place to enforce it more than it already is," LSU junior Jackson Beamer said.

"College students are going to be college students," Lee added.

Beamer says the underage kids who get into bars using fake ID's should be the ones getting punished.

"I don't think the bars should have consequences, it's the students that get caught that should. They went in knowing they are underaged and falsified information," Beamer said.

An emergency hearing next month will decide what penalties Reggie's will face.