After fleeing to Baton Rouge, mom arrested in disturbing abuse case taken back to Texas to face charges

HOUSTON - An allegedly abusive mom who tried to evade Texas law enforcement by driving hundreds of miles to Baton Rouge was relocated to a Houston-area jail over the weekend.

Records show Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was moved from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday and booked into the Harris County Jail. She's being held there on a $1 million bond.

Duncan and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Jova Terrell, were arrested nearly two weeks ago after police tracked their car to southeast Louisiana.

The couple reportedly lived together with Duncan's many children at an upscale home in Cypress, Texas after moving from Baton Rouge earlier this year. There the pair allegedly tormented Duncan's children, specifically a pair of 15-year-old twins who claim they were handcuffed, beaten, forced to eat their own feces and subjected to other horrifying acts of abuse.

Police said the twins, a boy and a girl, found the key to their restraints in their mother's purse, then waited for her to fall asleep before making their escape earlier this month. After getting out of the house, the pair went door to door in the middle of the night, pleading for help until someone took them in and called 911.

By the time authorities made it to Duncan's Texas home, she and her boyfriend had already loaded her other five children into a car and fled the state. The two then dropped four of the kids off with a family member in Louisiana before they were cornered near LSU.

Police said Duncan's other children were ultimately found safe.

Terrell, who also face charges in Texas, has not yet been moved from the Baton Rouge facility, according to jail records. Duncan and Terrell's charges include aggravated assault of a family member and continuous violence against family.