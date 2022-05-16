After decades in Baton Rouge, state fair heading to Ascension Parish

GONZALES - After more than 50 years of hosting the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair in the capital city, organizers plan to move the event to neighboring Ascension Parish.

Officials in Ascension said the plan is to hold the fair on the grounds of the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. The fair's board of directors is expected to officially announce the move Monday afternoon.

The fair has been held at a handful of locations over the past 57 years, all in East Baton Rouge. Its current location at the BREC Airline Highway Park/Fairgrounds has hosted the fair since 1973.