94°
Latest Weather Blog
Already-hot Hammond elementary school gets even hotter; parents can pick up students early
HAMMOND - Temperatures are once again rising at Hammond Eastside Lower Magnet School.
The school posted to social media Tuesday morning saying the air conditioning was not working and that parents could come pick up their children for an excused absence.
This comes less than a week after school officials told WBRZ the A/C was being repaired by an outside vendor that was waiting on specific parts to come in, and that the situation was under control.
It's unclear what caused the A/C outage Tuesday or whether it would be working by the start of the school day Wednesday.
Trending News
The campus is also dealing with a mold problem that closed its cafeteria.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man injured in overnight shooting on North 17th Street
-
BREC audit discloses thefts valued at more than $70,000; gift card accounting...
-
Man, 5-year-old girl killed in St. Gabriel wreck
-
DOTD: Nicholson Drive construction weeks away from completion
-
Insurance Commissioner meets with residents to discuss high cost of home and...