After another court appearance, still no resolution in EBR councilman's property dispute

Cleve Dunn

BATON ROUGE - There’s still no resolution to a property dispute between Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn and his neighbors, as well as no progress on a contempt of court case against his lawyer.

Lawyer Edmond Jordan on Tuesday asked Judge Beau Higginbotham to step down from the case, saying the judge has displayed bias against his client. Jordan is a state lawmaker and this year invoked legislative privilege and says Higginbotham was obligated to delay proceedings in the case.

Higginbotham denied a delay and ultimately ruled against Dunn, ordering Dunn to pay the neighbors $57,000. The legal fight has been the subject of numerous 2 On Your Side reports.

Tuesday, Higginbotham turned down the request to step aside, and set a hearing for Sept. 5. Still pending is a contempt hearing for Jordan over his missing previous hearings in the litigation.