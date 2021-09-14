After 2018 tailgating crackdown, Greek chapters can return to LSU Parade Ground on game day

BATON ROUGE - After being banned from partying on the Parade Ground before LSU home games in 2018, Greek chapters can now return to the tradition.

An LSU spokesperson confirmed that Greek organizations will be allowed to return to the Parade Ground after a meeting between Greek leaders and the Interfraternity Council on Tuesday.

“The Parade Ground is a central location that gives us the best opportunity to offer adequate security and facilities to all the student organizations holding tailgates on game days," LSU said in a statement.

In 2018, the campus enforced stricter rules on Greek tailgates in wake of the hazing death of Max Gruver. Tailgates hosted by Greek chapters were ultimately banned at the Parade Ground and other spots that fall after the university said it couldn't meet minimum security requirements.