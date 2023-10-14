Afghan refugee living in Baton Rouge fears her family might be turned over to Taliban and killed

BATON ROUGE - A mother and wife is making a tearful plea to the U.S. Government, asking them to keep her family safe.

Marzi Askari has lived in Baton Rouge since 2021 with her daughter, but she has not seen her eight-year-old son or husband since trying to flee Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrew and the Taliban took over.

"I was separated from my husband and son," Askari told WBRZ.

While in Afghanistan, Aksari worked with a U.S. Security Company called the Olive Group at an airport.

She worked there for nine years and assisted the U.S. in catching smugglers and terrorists who were a part of the Taliban. So when the Taliban took over, she knew Afghanistan was not safe.

When Askari and her daughter left for the U.S., her husband and son unfortunately had to go to Pakistan.

But recently, the New York Times reported that Pakistan is expected to turn over millions of refugees back to the Taliban, including Askari's husband and son.

"My husband can not go back. If he goes back, the Taliban will torture or kill him, so I am really scared," Askari told WBRZ.

Askari even says the Taliban wrote a letter threatening her husband in the past.

"The Taliban sent him a letter to go to Taliban court. But my husband can't go there. If he goes there, they will torture or kill him," Askari said.

Askari even wrote a letter begging the U.S. Government to help save her family.

"While the U.S. was in Afghanistan, I helped the U.S. so I expected them to help my family. Unfortunately, my family is in danger and nobody helped me," Askari said.

If you want to help this family, you are encouraged to call your local senator.