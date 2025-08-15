Affordable energy advocates urge PSC to wait to vote on requests to build plants for Meta AI data center

RAYVILLE — The Alliance for Affordable Energy is requesting that the state Public Service Commission delay its vote on new power plants that would serve a massive AI data center being built by Facebook's parent company, Meta, in Richland Parish.

The group says that the PSC needs to wait until October to vote on Entergy's requests to build the new plants to power the data center because there are too many unanswered questions about how much Louisiana residents will be paying to offset the $3.2 billion plants.

PSC is set to meet on Wednesday and is expected to vote on Entergy's request despite originally scheduling the vote for its October meeting.

"The process is being expedited, allowing Energy to bypass the Request for Proposal competitive bidding process that is normally required for projects of this scale," the Alliance said.

The group added that the normal process with the originally proposed Oct. 22 vote would "ensure that customers are being provided the least cost form of generation for costs that they will be required to pay."

WBRZ previously reported that the new center, which comes from a $10 billion investment, will result in 500 or more new direct jobs, more than 1,000 indirect jobs, and 5,000 construction jobs during its construction.