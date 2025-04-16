Advocates, experts call for action on steps of Capitol on Black Maternal Health Advocacy Day

BATON ROUGE — Black maternal health experts and advocates gathered on the steps of the State Capitol on Wednesday morning as a part of Black Maternal Health Week.

The event, held on Black Maternal Health Advocacy Day, was designed to "bring statewide attention to the maternal health crisis disproportionately impacting Black birthing people and their families," organizers said.

The event also served as an opportunity for advocates to share policy solutions with legislators during the ongoing session where multiple bills are being introduced that could "move the needle on Black maternal and infant health."

One such piece of legislation, HCR 14, would ask the government to formally designate April 11 to 17 as Black Maternal Health Week.

Organizers said they want to see legislation address social determinants of health that affect maternal health outcomes, an increase in the perinatal workforce, an investment in maternal mental health care and abortion access.

"At a time when Blackness and equity are increasingly under direct attack, the journey toward equity in maternal health must be one including intentional legislation and unwavering advocacy. Every voice, every policy, every action must be a step forward in ensuring that Black mothers receive the care, respect, and support they deserve throughout their pregnancy and childbirth. We're hosting Black Maternal Health Advocacy Day to invite our communities and lawmakers to join the journey of building a system that champions Black women and birthing people and the well-being of themselves and their children," said Frankie Robertson, president of the Amandla Group.